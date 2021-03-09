Boston College back to No. 1 in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 23 first-place votes, Boston College jumps back up to No. 1 in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

North Dakota falls one spot to No. 12, but did garner 12 first-place nods from the voters.

Third-ranked Minnesota State, up one from last week, bagged the other five first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Minnesota is down one to No. 4, Wisconsin remains No. 5, Michigan rises one to sit sixth, Massachusetts is down one to No. 7, St. Cloud State remains eighth, Boston University is up one to No. 9, tied this week with Minnesota Duluth, which was ninth last week.

Just one team reenters the poll this week with Notre Dame coming in at No. 19.

In addition, six other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.