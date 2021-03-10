Hockey East playoff picks: 3/10

Wednesday night has a slate of two Hockey East playoff games, where the winners advance to face the top two seeds on Sunday – Boston College or Boston University.

The lowest seed to come out of tonight with a win heads to Chestnut Hill to face the Eagles in the quarterfinals and the highest will face the Terriers in Boston.

We have picks!

Wednesday, March 10

No. 10 Vermont at No. 7 UMass Lowell

The Catamounts haven’t won since January 8 and it was their only victory all season. That came against Maine — who they were a seed away from facing off this time, but alas — and they were swept by the River Hawks last week. One of those contests was a one goal game, though, and you know what they say about how tough it is to beat an opponent three times in a row, or something.

Jim: UML 3, UVM 2

Marisa: UML 4, UVM 3

No. 9 New Hampshire at No. 8 Maine

The Black Bears had some decent showings in the past weeks, tying UMass and toppling an inconsistent but talented UConn team. The bulk of their season, though, was rough. UNH hasn’t won since a 7-6 barnburner with UMass Lowell in early February. Something has to give. The Maine offense seems to have a bit more consistency, but this matchup is super “who’s to say” energy.

Jim: Maine 4, UNH 3

Marisa: Maine 2, UNH 1