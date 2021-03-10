Bracketology: What teams are in the NCAA tournament, what teams are not with men’s college hockey playoffs starting?

We promised it last week, that in this week’s Bracketology, Jayson and I would try to find some sort of agreement on a field, just like being on the NCAA committee.

If we’re able to do that (spoiler: we’re not), we’ll attempt to put together what we think the regionals should look like.

As mentioned in the previous two editions, at-large selection of teams will change. Based on the extremely limited amount of inter-conference play, it is very difficult to compare one league to another and thus, one team to another.

The NCAA has attempted to clarify the process. In a memo from the NCAA that was issued on February 16, it states:

“Due to the limited number of inter-conference games played this year, the committee has determined that the statistical value of the PairWise and RPI is not what it is in a typical year. As a result, the committee will not be using a strict PairWise comparisons as the sole determinant for at-large selection and seeding. However, the various criteria that have made up the PairWise and the RPI will be the primary basis for consideration by the committee in its selection and seeding process.

The criteria include:

• Won/Loss Record

• Strength of Schedule

• Head-to-Head Results

• Results vs. Common Opponents

• Quality Wins

• Home/Away Weighting

Due to the unusual nature of this year’s selection process, the committee will institute the use of two regional advisory committees comprised of six members each. Three national committee members from each region, as well as additional coach from each conference in the region, will serve on the regional advisory committees. The representatives were provided to the committee based on recommendations from the conference commissioners. These committees will assist in the observation and evaluation of teams and provide recommendations to the national committee.”

Let’s attempt to translate.

Basically, the PairWise, as we all know it can be thrown out. But the criteria used to establish the PairWise can and will be used to rank teams, particularly within each conference. From there, though, there will be an “eye test” provided by two regional committees that will help the six-member NCAA committee select the field.

Thus, in this year’s Brackteology, Jim Connelly and Jayson Moy will work each week to give their best guesses based on games played to date, which teams should qualify for the 16-team field.

Jim: For me, Jayson, not a ton has changed in the last week. Maybe some teams like Michigan and Omaha have made me feel better about their at-large bids with wins over Minnesota and North Dakota, respectively. But there hasn’t been much that would change my mind on my approach. Now let’s see if I can convince you that this is the best approach.

Once again, I’m ranking the conferences in order of strength. This is done simply with an eye test. I have watched plenty of hockey this season, just as the committee members have. And because of that, I’ve ranked the conferences as follows.

Tier I: NCHC

Tier II: Hockey East, Big Ten

Tier III: ECAC

Tier IV: WCHA, Atlantic Hockey

From here, I’ve created a list of “locks,” teams that, should there not be major upsets in conference tournaments, these are the teams I believe should be in the tournament, regardless. I will list them in each conference, in order of strongest to weakest. That might help give some guidance to rankings when we need to determine bands for each team.

NCHC: North Dakota, St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth, Omaha

Hockey East: Boston College, Boston University, Massachusetts

B1G: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan

ECAC: Quinnipiac

AHA: AIC

WCHA: Minnesota State, Bowling Green

Right now, I’ve accounted for 14 of 16 spots. Pretty consistent with last week.

Now, I’ve got to find a way to fill two additional spots. I’m going to create a bubble based on records and results to date.

These are the teams I have on my bubble, in alphabetical order: Bemidji State, Clarkson, Connecticut, Lake Superior and Notre Dame.

Now we have some really difficult decisions. To help, I’m going to list each teams record against my 14 lock teams:

Bemidji State: 5-3-0

Clarkson: 2-2-2

Connecticut: 1-4-2

Lake Superior: 2-2-0

Notre Dame: 4-7-1

I’m not sure how much this helped, but it does show me that UConn, right now at least, is a team I want to eliminate with just a single win in seven attempts against Hockey East’s top three teams.

Conversely, I’m impressed enough by Bemidji State’s performances that I am ready to given them the 15th spot.

That leaves me with Notre Dame, Clarkson and Lake Superior. Notre Dame has the most wins against the top 3 teams in the Big Ten, but also had the most opportunities. The other two – Clarkson and Lake Superior – are pretty similar.

So I’m going back to my rankings of leagues and, with these three teams somewhat similar, I’m going with Notre Dame.

That leaves me with these 16 teams (I’m putting them in order of what I perceive are strongest to weakest):

North Dakota

Boston College

Wisconsin

Minnesota State

St. Cloud State

Minnesota

Quinnipiac

Michigan

Boston University

Minnesota Duluth

UMass

Bowling Green

Omaha

AIC

Notre Dame

Bemidji State

So Jayson, I’ll turn it over to you. Agree? Or better said, anything you strongly disagree with?

Jayson: I think that we are in agreement on 13 of your lock teams. The one that I am not sold is without a doubt Omaha.

One win over North Dakota doesn’t do it for me. The reason? This year Omaha was 2-4 against North Dakota, the two wins being one goal wins and one in overtime. Diving deeper, it was 1-1 against St. Cloud State and 0-1-1 against Minnesota-Duluth. That’s a total of 3-6-1 against the top three teams that are locks. Not good enough in my eyes.

So I would lump Omaha into the under consideration group.

In my group of consideration for the final three spots, I would say that it contains the following teams.

I would not discount Robert Morris and Army. Robert Morris was the winner of the Western pod in Atlantic Hockey. Yes, AIC is the class of the AHA this year, but I think both Army and Robert Morris deserve consideration.

In the Big Ten, I am not sold on Notre Dame being under consideration. 2-5-1 against the top two (Wisconsin, Minnesota) and 2-2 against Michigan. Michigan was 4-4 against Wisconsin and Minnesota. But, I will leave Notre Dame in the mix as well.

In the ECAC, yes, I would leave Clarkson in the mix at 2-2-2 against Quinnipiac, the top team in the conference.

You have UConn in the mix, but I will counter and say that if Providence beats UConn in the Hockey East Quarters, then Providence is under consideration instead of UConn.

In the NCHC, as we mentioned, Omaha deserves consideration. But to me, a loss to Denver in the quarterfinal will eliminate it.

In the WCHA, I would consider Lake Superior and Bemidji State. Lake Superior is tough to determine because it has only played Minnesota State and Bowling Green to a 2-2 record, whereas Bemidji State has played them to a 5-3 record.

So my bubble for three spots is:

Army

Robert Morris

Notre Dame

Clarkson

UConn/Providence

Omaha

Bemidji State

Lake Superior

Jim, as you have done, I want to place some sort of ranking on the teams. Based on my analysis above, the most precarious teams on this list are Army, Robert Morris, UConn/Providence, Lake Superior.

I am ready to say that if these teams don’t advance to a Championship Game, I am ready to eliminate them.

The same can’t be said for Clarkson, Notre Dame, Omaha and Bemidji State.

Four teams for three spots.

I will come back to my method previously.

Record against the top teams in order to break ties.

Clarkson (2-2-2 against Quinnipiac)

Notre Dame (0-3-1 against Wisconsin)

Omaha (2-4-0 against North Dakota)

Bemidji State (2-3-1 against Minnesota State)

Based on this, I eliminate Notre Dame.

My field:

AIC

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Michigan

Quinnipiac

Clarkson

Boston College

Boston University

Massachusetts

North Dakota

St. Cloud State

Minnesota-Duluth

Omaha

Minnesota State

Bowling Green

Bemidji State

Now, let me take a crack at Bracketing the tournament.

Our regional sites this year:

Bridgeport, Conn.

Albany, N.Y.

Fargo, N.D.

Loveland, Colo.

We will keep in mind that the NCAA will limit travel because of safety precautions, etc.

But first, we’ll select the top seeds.

I agree with Jim that the top four teams are:

North Dakota

Boston College

Wisconsin

Minnesota State

I will also agree with Jim on most of the next four selections, except I would replace Michigan with Boston University

St Cloud State

Minnesota

Quinnipiac

Boston University

My next four selections would be

Michigan

Minnesota Duluth

Massachusetts

Bowling Green

My final four selections would be

Bemidji State

Omaha

AIC

Clarkson

I am going to place the No. 1 seeds as we previously have done in the past – closest to home.

Fargo – North Dakota

Bridgeport – Boston College

Albany – Wisconsin

Loveland – Minnesota State

I will keep the theme going for the other bands

Fargo – Minnesota

Bridgeport – Quinnipiac

Albany – Boston University

Loveland – St Cloud State

The third band

Fargo – Minnesota-Duluth

Bridgeport – Massachusetts

Albany – Bowling Green

Loveland – Michigan

The fourth band

Fargo – Bemidji State

Bridgeport – AIC

Albany – Clarkson

Loveland – Omaha

Let’s put the bracket together

Fargo Regional

Bemidji State vs. North Dakota

Minnesota Duluth vs. Minnesota

Bridgeport Regional

AIC vs. Boston College

Massachusetts vs. Quinnipiac

Albany Regional

Clarkson vs. Wisconsin

Bowling Green vs. Boston University

Loveland Regional

Omaha vs. Minnesota State

Michigan vs. St. Cloud State

And there you have it. No intra-conference matchups to be seen.

What do you think about these brackets Jim?

Jim: Well, you just made this seem a lot simpler than I thought possible. But, as you say, we have some disagreements for the final few spots. So let’s see what happens when I take my 16 teams.

My top four teams:

North Dakota

Boston College

Wisconsin

Minnesota State

My second-band teams:

St. Cloud State

Minnesota

Quinnipiac

Michigan

My third-band teams:

Boston University

Minnesota Duluth

UMass

Bowling Green

My fourth-band teams:

Omaha

AIC

Notre Dame

Bemidji State

With four western teams in the top band, there’s going to be some air travel, regardless. For top seeds, I’ll put:

Top seeds:

Fargo: North Dakota

Bridgeport: Boston College

Loveland: Minnesota State

Albany: Wisconsin

Second seeds:

Fargo: St. Cloud State

Bridgeport: Michigan

Loveland: Minnesota

Albany: Quinnipiac

Third seeds:

Fargo: Minnesota Duluth

Bridgeport: Boston University

Loveland: Bowling Green

Albany: UMass

Fourth seeds:

Fargo: Bemidji State

Bridgeport: Notre Dame

Loveland: Omaha

Albany: AIC

That leaves me:

Fargo Regional

North Dakota vs. Bemidji State

St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota Duluth

Bridgeport Regional

Boston College vs. Notre Dame

Boston University vs. Michigan

Loveland Regional

Minnesota State vs. Omaha

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

Albany Regional

Wisconsin vs. AIC

Quinnipiac vs. UMass

We do have an issue with Fargo as St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth can’t face one another. But a quick switch of Minnesota Duluth and Bowling Green (yes, that means putting the Bulldogs on a plane as opposed to a bus), should work.

Thus, this week’s final brackets

Jayson’s bracket:

Fargo Regional

Bemidji State vs. North Dakota

Minnesota Duluth vs. Minnesota

Bridgeport Regional

AIC vs. Boston College

Massachusetts vs. Quinnipiac

Albany Regional

Clarkson vs Wisconsin

Bowling Green vs. Boston University

Loveland Regional

Omaha vs. Minnesota State

Michigan vs. St. Cloud State

Jim’s bracket:

Fargo Regional

North Dakota vs. Bemidji State

St. Cloud State vs. Bowling Green

Bridgeport Regional

Boston College vs. Notre Dame

Boston University vs. Michigan

Loveland Regional

Minnesota State vs. Omaha

Minnesota vs. Minnesota Duluth

Albany Regional

Wisconsin vs. AIC

Quinnipiac vs. UMass

Last four in:

Jim: Omaha, AIC, Notre Dame, Bemidji State

Jayson: Bemidji State, AIC, Clarkson, Omaha

First four out:

Jim: Clarkson, UConn, Lake Superior, Providence

Jayson: Notre Dame, Lake Superior, UConn, Robert Morris