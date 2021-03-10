WCHA men’s conference announces three all-league teams, one all-rookie team for ’20-21 college hockey season

By
-
Bowling Green captain Connor Ford has registered 16 goals and 28 points in 28 games this season for the Falcons (photo: Isaiah Vazquez).

The WCHA announced Wednesday its three all-WCHA teams and one all-rookie team for the 2020-21 season.

First Team All-WCHA

Brandon Kruse, F, Sr., Bowling Green
Julian Napravnik, F, Jr., Minnesota State
Connor Ford, F, Sr., Bowling Green
Will Cullen, D, Jr., Bowling Green
Elias Rosén, D, So., Bemidji State
Dryden McKay, G, Jr., Minnesota State

Second Team All-WCHA

Joseph Nardi, F, Sr., Northern Michigan
Nathan Smith, F, So., Minnesota State
Ashton Calder, F, Jr., Lake Superior State
Colin Swoyer, D, Jr., Michigan Tech
Will Riedell, D, Sr., Lake Superior State
Mareks Mitens, G, Sr., Lake Superior State

Third Team All-WCHA

Trenton Bliss, F, Jr., Michigan Tech
Andre Ghantous, F, So., Northern Michigan
Pete Veillette, F, Jr., Lake Superior State
Akito Hirose, D, Fr., Minnesota State
Riese Zmolek, D, Sr., Minnesota State
Zach Driscoll, G, Sr., Bemidji State

WCHA All-Rookie Team

Arvid Caderoth, F, Michigan Tech
Lukas Sillinger, F, Bemidji State
Tyrone Bronte, F, Alabama Huntsville
Akito Hirose, D, Minnesota State
Jake Livingstone, D, Minnesota State
Rico DiMatteo, G, Northern Michigan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR