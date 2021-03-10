WCHA men’s conference announces three all-league teams, one all-rookie team for ’20-21 college hockey season

The WCHA announced Wednesday its three all-WCHA teams and one all-rookie team for the 2020-21 season.
First Team All-WCHA
Brandon Kruse, F, Sr., Bowling Green
Julian Napravnik, F, Jr., Minnesota State
Connor Ford, F, Sr., Bowling Green
Will Cullen, D, Jr., Bowling Green
Elias Rosén, D, So., Bemidji State
Dryden McKay, G, Jr., Minnesota State
Second Team All-WCHA
Joseph Nardi, F, Sr., Northern Michigan
Nathan Smith, F, So., Minnesota State
Ashton Calder, F, Jr., Lake Superior State
Colin Swoyer, D, Jr., Michigan Tech
Will Riedell, D, Sr., Lake Superior State
Mareks Mitens, G, Sr., Lake Superior State
Third Team All-WCHA
Trenton Bliss, F, Jr., Michigan Tech
Andre Ghantous, F, So., Northern Michigan
Pete Veillette, F, Jr., Lake Superior State
Akito Hirose, D, Fr., Minnesota State
Riese Zmolek, D, Sr., Minnesota State
Zach Driscoll, G, Sr., Bemidji State
WCHA All-Rookie Team
Arvid Caderoth, F, Michigan Tech
Lukas Sillinger, F, Bemidji State
Tyrone Bronte, F, Alabama Huntsville
Akito Hirose, D, Minnesota State
Jake Livingstone, D, Minnesota State
Rico DiMatteo, G, Northern Michigan