Bentley withdraws from Atlantic Hockey playoffs, advancing American International to semifinals

Bentley will not continue in the 2021 Atlantic Hockey tournament and has ended its season. A statement from Bentley cited new on-campus restrictions “to protect students, faculty and staff after an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases on campus.”

The Falcons were scheduled to play a best-of-three quarterfinal series in Springfield, Mass., against American International starting on Friday.

AIC will now advance to the Atlantic Hockey tournament semifinals and as the highest-seeded advancing team will host.

Bentley had advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-3 first-round victory over Air Force on Tuesday.

AIC has not played since a 3-0 win at Holy Cross on January 30.