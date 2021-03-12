For second straight college hockey season, Minnesota State netminder McKay tabbed WCHA player of the year

Minnesota State junior goaltender Dryden McKay has been named the 2020-21 WCHA player of the year.

McKay, who earlier this week was named first team All-WCHA and the WCHA goaltender of the year, was chosen for the top overall league honor by WCHA head coaches from among a group of final candidates that also included two of McKay’s MSU teammates, forwards Julian Napravnik and Akito Hirose, and Bowling Green defenseman Will Cullen and Bemidji State defenseman Elias Rosén.

McKay joins former Minnesota State forwards Marc Michaelis (2019-20) and C.J. Suess, (2017-18), as the third Maverick skater to be recognized as the league’s top overall player.

Receiving his second straight conference goaltender of the year award on Wednesday, McKay also captured his third consecutive WCHA goaltending championship this season with a WCHA-record 1.07 GAA in league play.

Overall this season, McKay is 17-2-0 with a 1.32 GAA, a .933 save percentage and eight shutouts.