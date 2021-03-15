Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, March 8-14

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of March 8 fared in games over the week of March 8-14.

No. 1 Boston College (17-4-1)

03/14/2021 – New Hampshire 2 at No. 1 Boston College 3 (Hockey East quarterfinal)

No. 2 North Dakota (19-5-1)

03/12/2021 – Miami 2 at No. 2 North Dakota 6 (NCHC quarterfinal)

No. 3 Minnesota State (20-3-1)

03/12/2021 – Ferris State 0 at No. 3 Minnesota State 3 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 1)

03/13/2021 – Ferris State 1 at No. 3 Minnesota State 3 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 4 Minnesota (21-6-0)

03/14/2021 – Michigan State 1 vs No. 4 Minnesota 2 (OT) (Big Ten quarterfinal)

No. 5 Wisconsin (19-8-1)

Did not play.

No. 6 Michigan (15-9-1)

03/14/2021 – Ohio State 0 vs No. 6 Michigan 4 (Big Ten quarterfinal)

No. 7 Massachusetts (14-5-4)

03/14/2021 – No. 20 Northeastern 1 at No. 7 Massachusetts 4 (Hockey East quarterfinal)

No. 8 St. Cloud State (16-9-0)

03/12/2021 – Colorado College 1 vs No. 8 St. Cloud State 2 (NCHC quarterfinal)

No. 9 Boston University (10-4-1)

03/14/2021 – UMass Lowell 2 at No. 9 Boston University 1 (Hockey East quarterfinal)

No. 9 Minnesota Duluth (14-9-2)

03/13/2021 – RV Western Michigan 4 vs No. 9 Minnesota Duluth 5 (OT) (NCHC quarterfinal)

No. 11 Omaha (14-10-1)

03/13/2021 – RV Denver 5 vs No. 11 Omaha 4 (NCHC quarterfinal)

No. 12 Quinnipiac (17-6-4)

Did not play.

No. 13 Bowling Green (20-10-1)

03/12/2021 – Northern Michigan 4 at No. 13 Bowling Green 3 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 1)

03/13/2021 – Northern Michigan 0 at No. 13 Bowling Green 5 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 2)

03/14/2021 – Northern Michigan 5 at No. 13 Bowling Green 1 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 14 Clarkson (11-7-4)

Did not play.

No. 15 Bemidji State (15-8-3)

03/12/2021 – RV Michigan Tech 1 at No. 15 Bemidji State 3 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 1)

03/13/2021 – RV Michigan Tech 1 at No. 15 Bemidji State 4 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 16 AIC (13-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 17 Providence (11-8-5)

03/14/2021 – No. 17 Providence 6 at RV Connecticut 1 (Hockey East quarterfinal)

No. 18 Lake Superior State (17-6-3)

03/12/2021 – Alabama Huntsville 1 at No. 18 Lake Superior State 6 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 1)

03/13/2021 – Alabama Huntsville 1 at No. 18 Lake Superior State 4 (WCHA quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 19 Notre Dame (14-13-2)

03/14/2021 – Penn State 6 at No. 19 Notre Dame 3 (Big Ten quarterfinal)

No. 20 Northeastern (9-9-3)

03/14/2021 – No. 20 Northeastern 1 at No. 7 Massachusetts 4 (Hockey East quarterfinal)

RV = Received Votes