St. Lawrence out of NCAA men’s hockey tournament after coach Brekke tests positive for COVID-19

Due to a positive COVID-19 test result within the St. Lawrence men’s hockey Tier 1 personnel on Sunday afternoon, and in accordance with New York State and NCAA quarantine guidelines, the team will not be able to accept the ECAC Hockey automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

St. Lawrence claimed the conference title with a 3-2 overtime win over Quinnipiac on Saturday, March 20.

“I’m extremely sorry that this group has lost the opportunity to compete in the NCAA tournament,” said Saints coach Brent Brekke in a statement. “It was my own test that came back positive today. The roller coaster of emotions in the last 24 hours for everyone is unimaginable. Last night we are holding the trophy above our heads and today we are shaking our heads in disbelief that the season is over. This hurts. But the one thing that can’t be taken away from this team — they are champions.”

St. Lawrence finishes the season 6-8-3. The 2021 ECAC Hockey title was the seventh in program history, and the first since 2001.