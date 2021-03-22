Kesselring signs NHL contract with Edmonton, forgoes remaining two NCAA seasons with Northeastern

Northeastern sophomore defenseman Michael Kesselring has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, giving up his last two years of NCAA eligibility.

Kesselring, a native of New Hampton, N.H., is a two-year letter-winner for the Huskies and was part of the 2020 Beanpot Championship team. The contract will begin in the 2021-22 season.

“Michael made tremendous strides this season and we thank him for the contributions he made to our program,” said Huskies coach Jim Madigan in a statement. “We wish him all the best in pursuing his professional goals.”

The Oilers selected Kesselring in the sixth round (164th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

During the 2020-21 season, Kesslering had a career-high five goals with three assists for eight points in 20 games, ending his Northeastern career with seven goals and six assists and 49 blocked shots in 54 games.

Kesselring will play the rest of the 2020-21 season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.