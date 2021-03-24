Red Wings sign UMass Lowell blueliner Barton, who forgoes senior season with River Hawks

The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday that they have signed UMass Lowell junior defenseman Seth Barton to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2021-22 season.

Barton will give up his senior year with the River Hawks.

“We are excited for Seth,” said UML coach Norm Bazin in a statement. “He is a quality person that has developed and improved significantly over the past three seasons. He has represented UMass Lowell well both on and off the ice, and has worked hard for this opportunity. We wish him well and are excited to watch his continued development.”

In 2020-21, Barton tied for the team lead among defensemen and for fifth overall on the team with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and four penalty minutes in 20 games and helped the team advance to the Hockey East championship game.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Barton tied for seventh on the River Hawks with a collegiate career-high 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 30 games, also ranking 10th among all Hockey East blueliners in points.

Overall, Barton totaled 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists) and 49 penalty minutes in 83 games at UML.

Barton was originally drafted by the Red Wings in the third round (81st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.