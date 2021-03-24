Providence junior Thompson gives up senior season with Friars, signs NHL contract with Devils

Providence junior forward Tyce Thompson has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils, forgoing his senior season with the Friars.

The contract begins this season (2020-21) and he’ll report to New Jersey to begin his quarantine.

Thompson, a fourth-round pick of the Devils (96th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, led the Friars in scoring during the 2020-21 season with 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists in 25 games played.

A two-time Second Team Hockey East All-Star, Hobey Baker Award nominee and Walter Brown Award semifinalist, Thompson finishes his career at Providence with 94 points (38 goals, 56 assists) in 101 games, along with a plus-18 rating, 13 power-play goals and seven game-winning goals during his collegiate career.

Thompson also finished third in the 2019-20 NCAA scoring race with 44 points on 19 goals and 25 assists.