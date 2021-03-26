Knight, LaFontaine, McKay voted three finalists for 2021 Mike Richter Award

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Friday the final three candidates for this year’s Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.

Boston College sophomore Spencer Knight, Minnesota senior Jack LaFontaine, and Minnesota State junior Dryden McKay are the three finalists.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced in April during the Frozen Four.

A similar award to recognize the top female goalie in the NCAA was launched this season and the inaugural recipient was Northeastern University senior Aerin Frankel.

Knight was chosen Hockey East player of the year and is a Hobey Baker finalist. His GAA (2.13) and save percentage (.933) reflect his talents, as did his leading Team USA to a gold medal at the World Junior Tournament in January.

Goaltender of the year in the Big Ten, LaFontaine takes phenomenal numbers into the NCAA Regionals: a 1.74 GAA and a save percentage of .936. He was on the Big Ten First Team and is a Hobey Baker finalist.

Named WCHA player of the year, McKay was also named to All Decade Team by the WCHA. His 1.40 GAA and .930 save percentage helped the Mavericks to the WCHA regular-season title and into the NCAA tournament. He is a Hobey Baker finalist.