Michigan withdraws from NCAA men’s D-I hockey tournament due to COVID-19 protocols

The NCAA and the men’s D-I ice hockey committee announced Friday afternoon that Michigan has withdrawn from the NCAA tournament.

The Michigan-Minnesota Duluth game scheduled for Friday at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota, will now be considered a no-contest. The Bulldogs will advance to take on the winner of Friday’s North Dakota-American International first-round game.

According to the NCAA, the decision was made in consultation with local public health authorities and because of “privacy issues,” no further information will be provided.