FARGO: North Dakota scores two extra-attacker goals, heading to double overtime against Minnesota Duluth

North Dakota scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation to overcome a 2-0 deficit and force overtime against Minnesota Duluth in the Fargo Regional final.

The two teams are in overtime in a game that can be seen on ESPNU and the ESPN app.

Neither team scored over the first 40 minutes before Jackson Cates and Cole Kopek gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead scoring twice in 1:20.

Colin Addams got the North Dakota attack going with the extra attacker goal at 18:19, banking the puck off the Minnesota Duluth netminder. Jordan Kawaguchi scored the equalizer with 57 second remaining.

Kobe Roth looked to end the game with less than 13 minutes remaining in the first overtime only to have the goal disallowed for being offsides.