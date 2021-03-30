Ahac leaves Ohio State after two seasons, signs NHL deal with Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Ohio State sophomore defenseman Layton Ahac to a three-year, entry-level contract.

In signing Ahac gives up his last two seasons of NCAA eligibility.

Ahac, who also signed an AHL contract with the Henderson Silver Knights for the remainder of this season, collected nine points (goal, eight assists) in 27 games during his sophomore season, the second highest point total among all Buckeye defensemen.

As a freshman last year, the North Vancouver, B.C., native appeared in each of the team’s 36 games and recorded three assists.

Ahac was originally selected by the Golden Knights in the third round (86th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.