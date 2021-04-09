Boston College, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin lead way with three All-American college hockey players apiece for ’20-21 season

Fourteen different schools have players honored as CCM/AHCA Hockey All-Americans for the 2020-21 season.

The nation’s top 24 college hockey players were announced tonight, and four schools led the way with three honorees: Boston College, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Three players had been recognized as All-Americans previously: Boston University defenseman David Farrance, North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay. All were First Team last year but only Farrance repeated on the First Team this year.

FIRST TEAM EAST

F: Matt Boldy, SO, Boston College

F: Bobby Trivigno, JR, Massachusetts

F: Odeen Tufto, SR, Quinnipiac

D: David Farrance, SR, Boston University

D: Brennan Kapcheck, SR, American International

G: Spencer Knight, SO, Boston College

FIRST TEAM WEST

F: Cole Caufield, SO, Wisconsin

F: Shane Pinto, SO, North Dakota

F: Sampo Ranta, JR, Minnesota

D: Ronnie Attard, SO, Western Michigan

D: Cam York, SO, Michigan

G: Jack LaFontaine, SR, Minnesota

SECOND TEAM EAST

F: Colin Bilek, JR, Army West Point

F: Will Calverley, JR, Rochester Institute of Technology

F: Jonny Evans, JR, Connecticut

D: Drew Helleson, SO, Boston College

D: Zac Jones, SO, Massachusetts

G: Trevin Kozlowski, SR, Army West Point

SECOND TEAM WEST

F: Dylan Holloway, SO, Wisconsin

F: Jordan Kawaguchi, SR, North Dakota

F: Linus Weissbach, SR, Wisconsin

D: Matt Kiersted, SR, North Dakota

D: Jackson LaCombe, SO, Minnesota

G: Dryden McKay, JR, Minnesota State