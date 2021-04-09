Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine tabbed Mike Richter Award winner as D-I men’s hockey’s top goaltender

Minnesota goalie Jack LaFontaine was announced Friday as the 2021 Mike Richter Award winner as the top goaltender in Division I men’s hockey.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native set new Minnesota single-season records for save percentage (.934) and goals against average (1.79) while his five shutouts this year rank tied for the third most in a season by a Gopher. Among regular NCAA goaltenders this year, the Carolina Hurricanes prospect ranked first in wins, tied for first in save percentage, tied for second in shutouts, third in saves (717) and third in goals against average. In 16 games against nationally ranked opponents, he boasted an 11-5-0 record.

LaFontaine is the first Gopher to win the Mike Richter Award in the honor’s seven-year history.

This season LaFontaine was also named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year, a First Team All-Big Ten selection and the Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten tournament in 2020-21 while also earning recognition as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.