Maine assistant Guite named interim head coach for Black Bears’ college hockey team

Maine announced Wednesday that the school has named Ben Guite interim head coach of the men’s hockey team, effective immediately.

Guite fills the head coaching role after Dennis “Red” Gendron passed away last Friday.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Ben Guite’s experience and character to guide our program through this difficult time,” said Maine director of athletics Ken Ralph in a statement. “Ben is a Black Bear alum, a national champion, played in the National Hockey League, and has established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in college hockey. More importantly, there is no one who cares more about the University of Maine and the success of its hockey program.”

Guite, who joined Gendron’s staff in the summer of 2013, recently completed his eighth season as a member of the Maine staff. Guite served as an assistant coach for two years before being promoted to associate head coach on Oct. 14, 2015.

“I would like to thank director of athletics Ken Ralph and president Joan Ferrini-Mundy for their confidence in me to help guide our team through this difficult time,” said Guite. “At the moment, our thoughts are with Coach Red’s wife Jan, and their daughters, Katie and Allie, and we are here to support our players in any needs that they may have. Our program will honor Coach Red through our passion for Maine hockey and our effort on and off the ice. I am honored to serve on the Maine hockey staff and strive to represent all that Maine hockey means to myself, our university, our state, and our region. I will continue to give back to a program which has given so much to me both as a player, and as a coach.”

A member of the Black Bears’ 1999 NCAA national championship team, Guite spent 13 years as a professional hockey player following his graduation from Maine. Guite’s professional career spanned more than 600 games at the ECHL and AHL level along with a 175-game NHL career with Boston, Colorado and Nashville.

Guite earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from

Maine in 2000 before achieving his Masters in Business Administration from Maine in 2009.