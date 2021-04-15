Former Colorado College coach Owens, Hobey Baker winner Sertich announced as part of newest class of Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame

Scott Owens, the winningest head coach in the history of Colorado College hockey, and Marty Sertich, the Hobey Baker Award winner in 2005, have been selected for induction into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.

Owens, a 1979 Colorado College graduate, posted a record of 324-228-54 as head coach at his alma mater from 1999 to 2014. He was a goalie for the Tigers from 1975 to 1979 and played in 51 career games.

Sertich led the nation in scoring as a junior in 2005 with 64 points, (27 goals, 37 assists) and earned first-team All-America honors. He ranks 12th on the school’s career scoring list with 182 points (61g, 121a).

The hall of fame class of 2021 will be formally introduced on Nov. 1 at the Broadmoor World Arena.