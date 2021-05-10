Former North Dakota hockey standouts Casey, Hanson named to UND Letterwinners Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021

North Dakota announced Monday that former men’s hockey goalie Jon Casey and former women’s hockey forward Casie Hanson have been named to the UND Letterwinners Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

With no event last season due to the pandemic, the 46th annual Athletics Hall of Fame event will take place with a dinner and induction ceremony on Friday, Oct. 1. The classes of 2020 and 2021 will both be recognized the following day during halftime of UND’s football game against North Dakota State at the Alerus Center.

Casey played at UND from 1980 to 1984 and was part of the 1982 NCAA championship team. He then enjoyed a 12-year NHL career with the Minnesota North Stars, Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. His teams also won WCHA titles in 1981 and 1982. He currently sits fifth all-time at UND in winning percentage at .711, eighth in save percentage and saves.

The Grand Rapids, Minn., native won 25 games in 1984 alone, fifth-most in a single season at UND. His 1,160 saves that season are the most on record at the school in a single year. He earned First Team All-America honors that season and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist. Casey was a three-time All-WCHA member.

His NHL career saw him play 425 games, registering a 170-157-55 mark over those 12 seasons.

On the ice, Hanson, who also played softball for North Dakota, was a three-time Western Collegiate Hockey Association scholar-athlete and all-academic team selection.

As a senior, she was named an ESPN the Magazine Academic All-District honoree. In 2007 she was named the WCHA Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year.

Hanson played at UND from 2005 to 2010.