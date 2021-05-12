Alaska Fairbanks tabs former Minnesota Crookston hockey standout Anundson as Nanooks’ new director of athletics

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has named Brock Anundson the next director of athletics for the Nanooks.

Anundson, selected from a pool of four finalists after a national search led by Athletics Staffing and Consultants, will start his new position on July 12.

“I want to thank the search committee for their efforts and the staff, faculty, students and community members who provided feedback on each of the candidates throughout the hiring process,” UAF chancellor Dan White said in a statement. “I heard from many in the UAF and Fairbanks communities that Brock was the right leader for UAF’s athletics moving forward. Brock has the experience and vision to lead our programs and to reignite the passion in the Fairbanks and UAF communities for your Alaska Nanooks.”

Anundson currently is the assistant director of athletics for internal operations and events at Black Hills State University in South Dakota, where he is responsible for overseeing administrative operations and multiple athletic facilities on the campus. He previously served as the program coordinator for the U.S. Olympic Committee’s Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and worked for four seasons in stadium operations for the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

A former hockey player at Minnesota Crookston, where he still holds the record for career scoring, Anundson signed with the Colorado Eagles (then in the Central Hockey League) for the 2005-06 season before beginning his professional career in athletics administration.

He has a bachelor’s degree in sport and recreation management from the University of Minnesota, an MBA from the University of Colorado, and a doctorate in education leadership and innovation from Arizona State University.

Anundson said that UAF and Fairbanks are a great fit for him and his family.

“I want to thank Chancellor White, the head of the search committee, coaches, administrators, donors, the Fairbanks community and, of course, the student-athletes for the opportunity,” he said. “I am incredibly excited and honored to join the University of Alaska Fairbanks family and humbled to serve as the next director of athletics. Nanook athletics has a rich history and tradition and I look forward to the success that lies ahead.”