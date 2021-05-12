Former Colorado College defenseman Stuart returns to Tigers hockey team as new assistant coach

Colorado College announced Tuesday that Mark Stuart will join the Tigers as an assistant coach.

Stuart played at CC from 2002 to 2005. He captained the 2004-05 squad to the Frozen Four before falling to eventual champion Denver in the semifinals. Stuart, who collected 54 points (12 goals, 42 assists) in 118 career games with the Tigers, earned All-American honors that season.

“I am incredibly excited to have Mark return to Colorado College as a part of our staff,” Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. “It became clear during the interview process why Mark is so highly thought of as a person and a coach. He has tremendous work ethic, character, and passion, which were important as we look to build our vision at CC.”

Last season, Stuart served as a volunteer assistant coach at Vermont.

One of two former Tigers to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, Stuart was picked 21st overall in 2003 by the Boston Bruins. He made his NHL debut on April 15, 2005, and played 673 career games with the Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets, serving as an alternate captain in Winnipeg from 2012 to 2016. Following his NHL career, Stuart played one season with Adler Mannheim in Europe.

“I am deeply thankful and excited for the opportunity to return to Colorado College and continuing Tiger hockey’s rich tradition,” Stuart said. “The CC community is very special to me, and I look forward to bringing my passion and energy to the school and hockey program.”

Stuart also has extensive experience playing for USA Hockey. His first international tournament was the 2002 IIHF World Under-18 Championships where he captained the United States to its first gold medal in the annual tournament. The next year, Stuart played in the World Junior Championship, then was the captain for the 2004 World Junior team that captured the country’s first gold medal.

In 2008, he competed in the IIHF World Championship as one of the team’s alternate captains, and captained Team USA at the event in 2011.

“Mark brings a tremendous amount of leadership and success to our program,” Mayotte said. “He has an innovative hockey mind, a passion for development and coaching, and is excited to hit the ground running as a recruiter. Today is not only a great day for the Tiger hockey program but for the entire CC campus and community as well.”