Former Omaha assistant, Denver goaltender Mannino named new assistant hockey coach at Colorado College

Colorado College announced Friday that Peter Mannino will join the Tigers as an assistant coach.

Mannino recently completed a two-year stint as head coach of the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers. Prior to Des Moines, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Omaha.

The following season, he was hired as the associate head coach at Miami University and was heavily involved in Miami’s recruiting efforts. He also served as the interim head coach at Miami for a brief time before heading to Des Moines.

“I am thrilled to have Peter join our staff at CC,” Tigers head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. “He has quickly become known as one of the top up and coming coaches in hockey. A very bright coach with great communication skills, Peter has built a winning culture everywhere he has been, both as a coach and player. He is a relentless recruiter who has shown the ability to attract elite student-athletes to the NCHC. Our program took another step in the right direction today and I can’t wait until we can get our staff together and get to work.”

Prior to his coaching tenure in the collegiate ranks, Mannino was an assistant coach with the USHL’s Chicago Steel.

“My family and I are very excited to be a part of Colorado College,” Mannino said. “I am grateful to Lesley Irvine and Kris for giving me this opportunity to work for a prestigious college and historic hockey program. I’m eager to start working with the administration and hockey staff to bring talented student athletes that will leave a lasting impression on the Colorado Springs community.”

Mannino played four years as a goaltender with Denver, leading the Pioneers to a national championship as a freshman in 2005. Mannino was named the MVP of the Frozen Four that season, posting a .966 save percentage during the tournament.

He compiled a 61-32-5 overall record at Denver, with a 2.35 GAA and school-record 15 shutouts. A 2008 graduate of Denver, Mannino earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management.

After college, he signed his first NHL contract with the New York Islanders, making appearances with the Islanders, Atlanta Thrashers, and Winnipeg Jets over a seven-year professional hockey career.