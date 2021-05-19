New CCHA to award MacNaughton Cup to conference’s regular-season champion, starting in 2022

The CCHA announced Tuesday that the annual CCHA regular-season champion will be awarded the prestigious MacNaughton Cup, which has previously been used for the same purpose in the WCHA.

“We are thrilled to award the MacNaughton Cup to the CCHA regular-season champions,” CCHA commissioner Don Lucia said in a statement. “The 40-pound handcrafted pure silver trophy has been awarded to a college hockey champion since 1951 and we look forward to keeping the tradition alive in the CCHA. The quest for the most tradition-rich trophy in college hockey begins in October.”

“Michigan Tech is proud to be the trustee of the most historic trophy in college hockey,” added Michigan Tech director of athletics Suzanne Sanregret. “We’re excited to bring the MacNaughton Cup back to the CCHA. We look forward to competing for a CCHA championship and returning the cup to its home in the Copper Country.”

The trophy was originally purchased in 1913.