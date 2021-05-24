After one season at Dartmouth, assistant coach Paskaris takes same position at Bowling Green

Bowling Green has announced the hiring of Stavros Paskaris as a new assistant coach for the Falcons.

Paskaris brings 13 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Falcons’ bench after three previous stops at Adrian, Princeton and Dartmouth.

“We are really excited to add Stavros Paskaris to our staff,” said BGSU head coach Ty Eigner in a statement. “He checked every box that (assistant coach) Curtis (Carr), (director of hockey operations) Nathan (Phillips) and I were looking for in terms of adding to our staff. He is highly respected across college hockey and brings a ton of college hockey recruiting and coaching experience.”

“I’m honored to be joining Ty, Curtis and Nathan at Bowling Green State University and to be part of such a historic hockey program,” added Paskaris. “Shannon and I couldn’t be more excited to raise our family in the Bowling Green community.”

Paskaris spent the 2020-21 season with the Dartmouth hockey program, joining the staff in July of 2020. Due to the Ivy League canceling sports during the past year, Paskaris didn’t appear on the bench during his season with the program.

Prior to Dartmouth, Paskaris was part of the Princeton hockey team, serving as an assistant coach from 2014-20. He began his coaching career with nearby Adrian, serving as an assistant on the staff for five seasons under Ron Fogarty, the same coach that hired him at Princeton.

Paskaris earned his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State and a master’s degree from Ohio. While at Wayne State, Paskaris was a four-year member of the now-defunct Warriors, being named the CHA rookie of the year in 2005.