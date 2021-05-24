Massachusetts names former hockey ops assistant Trachtenberg new director of hockey operations

Massachusetts hockey has announced the addition of Steve Trachtenberg as the team’s director of hockey operations.

Trachtenberg, a 2018 UMass graduate, previously served as a hockey operations assistant for the Minutemen while working towards his sport management degree.

“We are excited to name Steve Trachtenberg as our new director of hockey operations,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel in a statement. “Steve has worked closely with our program in the past as an undergraduate so we are fully aware of the commitment and attention to detail that he will bring to our program. Steve is a driven and impressive young man who will be a great addition to our culture.”

Prior to rejoining the UMass hockey program, Trachtenberg spent two years as a partnership services coordinator with Learfield IMG College: UMass Sports Properties and Army West Point Sports Properties, managing contracted partnership elements and overseeing fulfillment for in-game promotions and assets for corporate sponsors.

As an undergraduate, Trachtenberg worked as a member of the UMass hockey equipment staff and supported the director of hockey operations with video and hockey analytics for coaching staff and NHL teams. He also served as a corporate sponsorship intern with the Philadelphia Flyers in the summer of 2018 and was a ticket and fans services intern with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2018.