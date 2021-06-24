Michigan Tech strength and conditioning coach Shelast promoted to assistant coach with Huskies

Tyler Shelast has been named an assistant coach with the Michigan Tech hockey team after eight seasons as the program’s strength and conditioning coach.

He played for the Huskies from 2004-08.

“I’m excited to announce the hiring of Tyler Shelast,” MTU head coach Joe Shawhan said in a news release. “Tyler is a high-energy coach that is passionate about Michigan Tech hockey, the university, and our community. I’m looking forward to Tyler sharing his passion on the ice with our players, and in recruiting helping us re-establish our footprint in his roots of Western Canada.”

“I am honored and grateful to serve as an Assistant Coach with Michigan Tech Hockey, my alma mater,” Shelast added. “I would like to thank Dr. Suzanne Sanregret and Joe Shawhan for this extraordinary opportunity. As a former professional hockey player and collegiate athlete, I know firsthand how important development is at the collegiate level. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Joe and Chris [Brooks] and the student-athletes to achieve our ultimate goal of bringing a national championship to the Copper Country.”

Shelast tallied 87 career points (51 goals, 36 assists) in 151 games for the Huskies. He was an alternate captain as a senior and played five years of professional hockey, most notably signing a two-year contract with the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

Shelast earned bachelor’s degrees in business marketing (2008) and exercise science (2013) and a master’s degree in kinesiology (2014), all from Michigan Tech. He is certified as a strength and conditioning specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Association and trains a number of former Huskies who are current professional hockey players during the summer months.