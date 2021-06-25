Former standout Rochester Institute of Technology netminder Madolora tabbed as volunteer men’s ice hockey goalie coach at alma mater

Rochester Institute of Technology has appointed former Tiger goaltender Shane Madolora as volunteer goalie coach.

Madolora is RIT’s Division I era career leader with a .932 save percentage, which is tied for 10th in NCAA history. He is also tops with a 1.97 goals against average, which remains tied for 24th in the NCAA record book.

“Shane will be a great addition to our staff and we are excited to welcome him back to RIT,” said coach Wayne Wilson in a statement. “He was one of the best goalies to put the pads on for us, and we look forward to him sharing his wealth of knowledge and experiences as we further develop our goalies.”

Madolora established single-season program records as a junior which still stand, leading the nation with a .935 save percentage to go along with a stingy 1.93. GAA. The following year, he tied his own record with a 1.93 GAA to go along with a .931 save percentage while tying for first nationally with a program-record seven shutouts.

“I am extremely excited to come back to the RIT community to help the men’s hockey program,” said Madolora. “I look forward to the team returning in the fall when I can begin lending mentorship and guidance to our current goaltenders. I want to thank Coach Wilson, Associate Head Coaches Brian Hills and Dave Insalaco, and the rest of the staff for their support and guidance over the years and for the opportunity to join one of the best, long-standing coaching staffs in the country.”

Madolora remains first in Tiger history (and tied for 20th in NCAA history) with 13 career shutouts, as well as fourth with 1,727 saves, fifth with 36 wins, and tied for fifth with 65 appearances. His 18-9-5 record during the 2011-12 campaign tied for the second-highest single-season win total by a Tiger, completing his RIT career with a 36-14-2 record.

Madolora was voted the 2010-11 Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Year after landing the first of back-to-back first-team all-conference nods.

Madolora played professionally for four years following his RIT career and is the owner of Madolora Consulting and Development. He also previously served as head coach/director of player personnel for the Rochester Monarchs Tier 2 Junior A program and spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the RIT women’s hockey team from 2016-19.