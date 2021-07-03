After five seasons, Castleton coach Silengo hands in resignation, intends to ‘pursue other opportunities’

After five seasons as the head coach of the Castleton men’s team, Bill Silengo has stepped down from the position “to pursue other opportunities,” according to a news release.

Silengo guided Castleton to a 28-67-16 record in the New England Hockey Conference during his tenure. He led Castleton to an 11-10-6 mark and an appearance in the NEHC semifinals in 2016-17, and made the NEHC postseason in three of the four years in which the league ran the tournament.

“It has been an honor to be the head coach at Castleton for the past five seasons,” said Silengo in a statement. “I would like to thank all of the great assistant coaches, trainers, administration and staff I have worked with for their hard work and dedication to the program. I would also like to thank our Blue Line Club for their unwavering commitment to the players. Most importantly, however, I want to thank our current and former players. These young men represented the hockey program, the university and the town of Castleton with pride and class. They excelled on the ice, in the classroom and in the community. It was a privilege to coach them.”

“Bill consistently recruited high-character individuals to Castleton, as shown in results on the ice and in the classroom,” added Castleton associate dean for athletics and recreation Deanna Tyson. “I wish him the best of luck as he moves on to the next step in his career.”

A national search for a new coach will begin immediately.