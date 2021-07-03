NCHC announces new chairs for conference board of directors, athletic council, coaches

With the calendar flipping to July, the NCHC has officially transitioned to new chairs for its board of directors, athletic council and coaches.

North Dakota president Dr. Andrew Armacost takes over as the chair of the NCHC Board of Directors and will serve in that role for the next two seasons through the 2022-23 campaign. He replaces Miami president Dr. Greg Crawford, who completed his term from 2019-21.

In addition to Dr. Armacost’s new role on the board, NCHC bylaws require the roles of vice chair, treasurer and secretary be filled with board members. St. Cloud State president Dr. Robbyn Wacker will serve as vice chair, Denver chancellor Dr. Jeremy Haefner will serve as treasurer and Western Michigan president Dr. Ed Montgomery will remain as the secretary.

The NCHC Board of Directors is represented by each member institution’s president or chancellor. The chair leads the board of directors and has a two-year rotation. The board has general oversight on all conference decisions, with specific attention to membership, financial matters, major conference contracts, and commissioner employment.

On the NCHC Athletic Council, which is represented by each member institution’s director of athletics, SCSU’s Heather Weems moves into the role of chair for the 2021-22 season. She replaces North Dakota’s Bill Chaves, who moves to past chair after serving as chair during the 2020-21 campaign. Western Michigan’s Kathy Beauregard will serve as vice chair of the athletic council during the upcoming season.

The athletic council has oversight on general, day-to-day conference policy decisions. The chair leads the athletic council and has an annual rotation, with the vice chair next in succession.

Denver head coach David Carle takes over as chair of the NCHC coaches for 2021-22. He replaces SCSU head coach Brett Larson, who served in that role this past season. The chair of the coaches is an annual rotation and represents the conference in national meetings, while also serving as a liaison between the coaches and conference office.

The chair of the faculty athletics representatives remains Omaha professor Dr. Bill Wakefield, who will complete his term as chair after the 2021-22 season. The chair of the FARs is a two-year position and represents the FARs on the NCHC Athletic Council, while also serving as the liaison between the FARs and the conference office.