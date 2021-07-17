After three seasons at Robert Morris, Marino signs NWHL contract with Toronto, a team ‘that values the professional aspect of women’s hockey’

The Toronto Six announced this past week that the team has signed forward Leah Marino, the youngest player picked in last month’s NWHL Draft, to her first professional contract.

“I am beyond excited to get started and play in the NWHL,” said Marino to the Six website. “After the sudden discontinuation of the Robert Morris hockey program, I wasn’t ready to step away from the game. The Toronto Six franchise gave me a new home, one that values the professional aspect of women’s hockey and the excellence that comes with it.

“I am beyond excited to get started with the Toronto Six and be a part of the program. More than anything I’m excited to be surrounded by such a talented group of women and make my pro debut under such high regarded staff and leadership. I can’t wait to get to the city and start working towards a championship.”

Marino was picked 16th overall on June 29 having spent three seasons in Division I hockey, capping her career as a CHA champion.

In 2021, Marino, the first California native (South Lake Tahoe) to skate for RMU, played in 25 games, where she recorded four points (goal, three assists) to bring her collegiate totals to 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 97 career games.

“Allowing Leah Marino to continue on her hockey experience was a key factor in selecting her to be part of our organization. She is a hard-working player who brings a an incredible drive and work ethic to our club,” said Digit Murphy, president of the Toronto Six. “While the youngest player to sign in the league, Marino can certainly keep up with the fast pace of our team and we are confident that as a rookie, she will make an impact on our team and improve and develop into a consistent performer. We’re thrilled to have her join for season seven.”

“Leah is an excellent two-way player with exceptional leadership qualities,” said RMU coach Paul Colontino. “Her versatility to play both center and wing and be equally effective is a bonus to any team. Her size, strength and toughness combined with her ability to finish in tight makes her the complete player that’s so hard to find.”