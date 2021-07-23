NHL DRAFT: Michigan’s hits daily double as Power, Beniers are top two picks in NHL Draft, selected by Buffalo, Seattle respectively

Michigan defenseman Owen Power became the first collegiate player selected first overall since 2006, and just the fourth all-time, as the Buffalo Sabres tabbed the blueliner with the first pick in Friday’s NHL Draft.

Power, who posted three goals and 13 assists in 26 games this past season for the Wolverines, has been a consensus top pick in most pre-Draft rankings for the past year.

Power joins a special group of past collegians to become the first overall selection. Erik Johnson (2006, Minnesota), Rick DiPietro (2000, Boston University) and Joe Murphy (1986, Michigan State) are the other three to hold that honor.

It took just minutes for Michigan to make history as forward Matty Beniers was selected by Seattle with the second overall pick.

It is the first time in Draft history that two players from the same school were selected one-two. Only once before have two collegian players been selected with the top two selections (2000)

This is projected to continue to be asignificant year for Michigan players heading into this Draft. In addition to Power and Beniers, sophomore-to-be Kent Johnson is also projected as high-end first round selections. Incoming defenseman Luke Hughes is also a likely early first rounder.

The Draft’s first round will be completed on Friday evening. Rounds 2-7 will take place on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. ET.

This is breaking news and will continue to be updated.