NHL DRAFT: High-end incoming NCAA freshmen taken early on Day 2 of 2021 NHL Draft

The second day of the 2021 NHL Draft kicked off Saturday morning and a handful of incoming NCAA college hockey players heard their names called early.

Shai Buium, a defenseman who played for the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers in 2020-21, was taken by the Detroit Red Wings with the 36th overall pick. The San Diego native is off to Denver in the fall.

One pick after Buium, the Arizona Coyotes nabbed Arizona-born forward Josh Doan, son of Shane Doan, from the USHL champion Chicago Steel. The younger Doan will be a freshman this fall at Arizona State.

Three picks later, the Carolina Hurricanes selected blueliner Scott Morrow, committed to UMass, out of Shattuck-St. Mary’s prep school.

With the 54th overall pick, incoming St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart went to the Minnesota Wild. Peart spent the 2020-21 season at Grand Rapids (Minn.) High School, earning state Mr. Hockey honors.

At No. 57, another Arizona native, Matthew Knies, was chosen by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Knies played last season with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm. He’ll play for Minnesota in the fall. Older brother Phil played at Miami (2017-21) and will play his fifth year in 2021-22 at Bentley.

Forward Tristan Broz, a future Minnesota player, heard his name at No. 58 by the Pittsburgh Penguins after playing 2020-21 in the USHL with the Fargo Force.

The second round wrapped with the Colorado Avalanche taking incoming Denver defenseman Sean Behrens with the 61st overall pick. Last season, Behrens played for USA Hockey’s NTDP.

