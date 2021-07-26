Lake Superior State assistants Cisek, York each promoted to associate head coach, sign contract extensions

Lake Superior State assistant coaches Zack Cisek and Mike York have both been promoted to associate head coach.

In addition, Cisek and York have both agreed to terms on multi-year contract extensions.

“Mike and Zack have done an outstanding job in all facets of Laker hockey,” said LSSU head coach Damon Whitten in a statement. “We are excited to announce their multi-year contract extension and promotion to associate head coach. They have both worked tirelessly to recruit outstanding student-athletes from across the globe to Laker hockey. Their efforts in player development and the creation of an elite team culture have guided LSSU to outstanding team and individual successes.

“I want to thank Mike and Zack, and their families for their dedication to our program and am thrilled for their continued commitment to Laker hockey.”

York joined the Lakers staff in July 2017 as an assistant coach and will enter his fifth season with Lake Superior in 2021-22. Cisek joined the Laker staff in August 2018 as an assistant coach and will enter his fourth season with Lake Superior State in 2021-22.

In the time since the pair joined Whitten’s staff, the Lakers have posted two of the program’s most successful seasons in the last three decades (2018-19 and 2020-21) while also adding a GLI championship, WCHA championship, and the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance in 25 years in 2021. The Lakers have qualified for the playoffs in all three seasons that both Cisek and York have been behind the bench.