Youngest Riley hired as new assistant coach with Wilkes men’s hockey program

Brendan Riley has been named the assistant men’s hockey coach at Wilkes.

Riley played four seasons at Mercyhurst (2016-20) and spent last season coaching boys prep hockey at the Winchendon School in Massachusetts.

“I’ve always known that college is where I wanted to be so why wait? Let’s get into it,” Riley told the Times Herald-Record. “I figured it was a good time and kind of the right opportunity.

“I’m a firm believer that it’s about developing relationships and less about X’s and O’s. If you can get your players to trust in you and believe in what you’re saying, then I think that’s the most important thing.”

Riley is the youngest child of Army coach Brian Riley, now headed into his 18th season behind the bench with the Black Knights. His grandfather Jack Riley coached Army for 36 seasons and guided the United States hockey team to an Olympic gold medal in 1960.