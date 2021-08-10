Former Michigan State goalie Scott to be inducted into Spartans’ athletics hall of fame

Michigan State will induct eight Spartans, including former goaltender Ron Scott, into its athletics hall of fame on Friday, Sept. 24 as part of its annual “Celebrate” weekend.

When Ron Scott made the decision to come to Michigan State, he was hoping to be a part of something special. Two first-team All-America selections, two first-team All-CCHA nods, two Hobey Baker Award finalist appearances, three team MVP pieces of hardware and two George Alderton MSU Male Athlete of the Year trophies were just some of the honors bestowed on Scott during his marvelous three seasons for Michigan State.

“You think back and it was a long time ago, but to still be remembered and be alongside some of the greatest athletes at MSU is just a huge honor,” Scott said. “I’m humbled.”

Scott arrived in East Lansing from Guelph, Ont., in what was Ron Mason’s second year at MSU in 1980.

In what was MSU’s final year in the WCHA in 1980-81, Scott and the Spartans finished 12-22-2. Despite the team’s record, Scott’s play garnered notice as he was named the WCHA Freshman of the Year, the Spartans’ Outstanding Rookie Award winner and the team MVP.

With a year of experience under their belts and the lessons of their rookie season, Scott and the Spartans had a breakout year in 1981-82. Scott backstopped the Spartans to a second-place regular season finish in the CCHA. MSU went on to win the CCHA tournament title, with Scott winning tournament MVP honors, and reached the NCAA tournament for the first time in 15 years.

It was Scott’s play that season that helped set the tone for the program for the years ahead. Scott posted a 2.85 GAA – the lowest by a Spartan goaltender in 12 seasons – and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist.

The Spartans ended the year with a 26-14-2 record – 14 more wins than the previous season.

With MSU rising on the national scene, the Spartans had another banner year in 1982-83, racking up 30 wins for the first time in program history. Scott again posted glittering numbers, going 29-9-1 with a 2.64 GAA and .899 save percentage, leading to a host of accolades, including another First Team All-America nod and Hobey Baker finalist selection.

Once again, MSU reached the CCHA tournament title game that proved to be one of the most dramatic in league history. With MSU facing regular-season champ Bowling Green and the game tied 3-3 in overtime, a Spartan penalty led to a penalty shot for Bowling Green’s All-American, Brian Hills. Scott, who was battling an ankle injury at the time, got the best of Hills, denying his attempt and setting up Mark Hamway’s game winner a minute later.

Scott, who was also a two-time Academic All-America, left MSU after his junior season in 1982-83 to head to the NHL, going on to play five seasons for the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings.

The Celebrate 2021 weekend includes the 11th annual Varsity letter jacket presentation on Thursday, Sept. 23 and the hall of fame induction ceremony on Friday. There will also be a special recognition of the 2021 MSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class during the Michigan State-Nebraska football game at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25.