Lange promoted at Rensselaer, moves from operations coordinator to assistant coach of men’s hockey team

Rensselaer has announced the hiring of Mathias Lange as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

A native of Klagenfurt, Austria, Lange moves over from his role as operations coordinator, which he had held since 2019.

“I am excited to have Mathias’ promotion to assistant coach,” said Engineers coach Dave Smith in a statement. “He did a terrific job in his role as coordinator for hockey operations. His combination of playing experience and commitment to RPI are outstanding. He provides position specific expertise and a set of values that match perfectly with our program.”

Lange joined the staff as operations coordinator in the 2019-20 season, responsible for breaking down game video, preparation and pre-scouting for upcoming opponents, team travel and accommodation coordination and various administrative functions.

“I’m very fortunate and excited for the opportunity to work with and help develop our student-athletes on and off the ice,” said Lange. “Having been part of the men’s hockey staff for the past couple of years, I’ve seen and been a part of the continuous progress that has been made and I’m looking forward to continuing on that upward trajectory. Being able to do it at a place that means a lot to me and my family makes it that much more special.”

While with RPI, Lange played 108 games from 2005 to 2009, posting a record of 29-57-17 with a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He had two shutouts in 6196:39 of action.

A 2009 graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Management, Lange had a concentration in Finance and a minor in Sports Psychology. In addition to being on the Dean’s List, he was a member of the EDS Management Honor Society.