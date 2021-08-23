After three seasons at UConn, Howarth signs AHL contract with IceHogs for ’21-22 season

The AHL’s Rockford IceHogs have signed UConn forward Kale Howarth for the 2021-22 season.

Howarth completed his third season with the Huskies last year, scoring five goals and two assists for seven points in 18 games.

In 79 career college games, the native of Red Deer, Alta., totaled 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists).

“Kale is a big, strong kid and he is excited to be a part of the organization,” said IceHogs coach Derek King in a statement. “When I spoke with him, he already sounds like a professional and he’s eager to learn. I’m excited for him and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do on the ice. He’s a big guy with a lot of hockey in him.”

Howarth was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

“It’s a dream come true to be joining the Blackhawks organization,” said Howarth. “It has been a long journey for me and I’m excited to get going. I’m a big-bodied presence on the ice that likes to create time and space for my teammates. When I come into camp, I want to be a sponge and learn as much as I can.”