Norwich brings aboard successful ACHA coach Cole as new assistant with Cadets’ men’s hockey team

Norwich has announced the addition of Kevin Cole to the men’s hockey coaching staff.

Cole comes to Norwich after spending multiple years as a head coach at the ACHA level. Most recently, Cole was the head coach at Purdue Northwest in Indiana, where he was the inaugural men’s hockey coach, guiding the Pride through their first two seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

He built the Purdue program from the ground up, including opening PNW’s home rink at the Kube Sports Complex and guiding the program’s move into the ACHA.

“I’m extremely happy to bring Kevin Cole on board to our coaching staff here at Norwich,” said Norwich head coach Cam Ellsworth in a news release. “He has a deep passion for the game of hockey and coaching and he’ll be a valuable addition to join Steve Mattson and I on the staff. I look forward to working with Kevin and Steve this season as we look to build off our recent success.”

“I truly look forward to working in such a great organization,” Cole added. “Norwich is a premier university with a rich hockey history. I can’t wait to get started and help contribute to the winning tradition of Norwich hockey.”

Prior to PNW, Cole served as the head coach of Trine’s ACHA hockey program and a skills coach with the NCAA team. He also served as an assistant coach in 2016-17 with Williston State’s ACHA program, helping lead the Tetons to a No. 1 regional ranking and the national tournament in their inaugural season.