Mercyhurst names former Lindenwood coach Spencer to assistant coach role with Lakers’ women’s hockey team

Mercyhurst has named Scott Spencer an assistant coach for the Lakers’ women’s hockey team.

Spencer comes to Erie with over 15 years of coaching experience. In 2014, Spencer was named the first ever head coach at Lindenwood and currently holds the top spot for most wins at the school with 42.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Mercyhurst program,” Spencer said in a news release. “Mercyhurst has been the gold standard in the CHA for 20 years and I’m grateful for the opportunity Coach (Michael) Sisti, athletic director Brad Davis and assistant athletic director Sue Sweeney have given me. I am looking forward to assisting the program in any way I can to continue national prominence and success.”

“Beth and I are excited to add Scott to our staff,” added Sisti. “A key attribute to the longevity of our program’s success, has been the ability to continue to attract and replace tremendous players and coaches who graduate or move on with new outstanding individuals to fill those areas. Scott has a wealth of experience and a great knowledge of our program and league, so we will be able to hit the ground running. I am eager to welcome our players back and start the season.”

Prior to his time with Lindenwood, Spencer served as the director of female hockey at the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in Kelowna, B.C. He also has spent time with Ohio State as an assistant coach, Robert Morris as the associate head coach and assistant coach, and Bemidji State in multiple roles.

The 2002 Minot State graduate also spent time with the NAHL’s North Iowa Outlaws and started his coaching career with Bemidji State in 2003 as a graduate assistant with the men’s hockey program.

He graduated from Minot State with a degree in Physical Education and a minor in Coaching. In 2012, he earned his master’s in Sports Studies from Bemidji State.