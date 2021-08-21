Saint Anselm tabs former Robert Morris staffer Ferrainola to assistant coach role with women’s hockey team

Saint Anselm has announced the hire of Vinnie Ferrainola as a full-time assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Ferrainola comes to the Hawks from Robert Morris, where he served as the director of hockey operations for the Colonials’ women’s hockey team from October 2020 through May 2021.

“I am very excited to welcome Vinnie to the Hilltop,” said Saint Anselm head coach Jen Kindret in a statement. “He brings a wealth of skill and knowledge to this staff, team and institution. He is a tremendous person who is dedicated to putting the student-athletes first and foremost.”

In Pittsburgh, Ferrainola assisted Robert Morris with a variety of team-related responsibilities, including equipment and player management, travel planning, scheduling, video production, community engagement and fundraising.

He is a 2017 graduate of Point Park University with a degree in Communications with an emphasis on Broadcast Production and Media Management.