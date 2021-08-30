Lindenwood promotes women’s hockey assistant Kehoe to associate head coach role

Lindenwood has announced that assistant coach Kristi Kehoe has been elevated to the position of associate head coach.

Kehoe will be entering her third season as a member of the coaching staff in 2021-22.

“Kristi plays a valuable role in establishing the team culture of our program,” said Lindenwood head coach Shelley Looney in a news release. “She contributes a wealth of knowledge of the game and will a huge part in the success of Lindenwood ice hockey.”

In 2020-21, Kehoe helped coach the team to a series sweep at RIT, winning 2-0 and 5-1, for the team’s only wins of the season.