Stanley Cup winners Orpik, Stevens named to Boston College athletic hall of fame class of 2021

Boston College alumni Brooks Orpik and Kevin Stevens have been selected to the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame for the fall of 2021.

Orpik left his mark on the team and in the NHL as a shutdown defenseman. He was an integral part of the Eagles’ 2001 national championship team and also helped lead BC to a pair of Hockey East playoff titles in 1999 and 2001. Orpik played in 119 games across three seasons for the Eagles and amassed 39 career assists.

He was drafted after his sophomore season in the first round (18th overall) in 2000 and signed a year later, embarking on a 17-year NHL career and winning Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh in 2009 and with Washington in 2018.

In international competition, Orpik competed for the United States in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, winning a silver medal in 2010.

A local product born in Brockton and raised in Pembroke, Stevens made an immediate impact with the Eagles, racking up 20 points in his freshman campaign. In a four-year career that spanned from 1983 to 1987, he totaled 170 points on 71 goals and 99 assists in 158 games.

Stevens, a 1987 All-American and two-time captain, led the Eagles in scoring with 35 goals in his senior season. The Eagles made four NCAA tournament appearances in his career and a Frozen Four in 1985. Stevens finished his career ranked seventh in points and ninth in assists.

As a professional, he played 14 seasons in the NHL, including nine seasons with Pittsburgh, where he won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1991 and 1992.