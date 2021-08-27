Brown leaves Augsburg bench after 15 years for job at Alaska; Wick named interim coach, Hendrickson new assistant

Chris Brown, who led the Augsburg men’s hockey team to some of its greatest successes in program history over the last 15 years, has announced his resignation to take an associate head coach position at Alaska.

“The past 15 years has been an honor and privilege for me to coach this great hockey program at Augsburg. I am thankful for the incredible growth, both professionally and personally, that I experienced during my special time as an Auggie,” Brown said in a statement. “I want to express my gratitude to athletic director Jeff Swenson and president Paul Pribbenow for their leadership and vision for Augsburg athletics. There is a supportive environment where the student-athletes can achieve their potential, both on and off the ice.”

Mark Wick, who served 14 years as head coach at St. Scholastica and for the last three years as an assistant coach for the Auggies, will remain on the staff as an assistant coach and will lead the program until a head coach is named.

Wick will be joined as an assistant coach by Garrett Hendrickson, a former player at Concordia (Minn.), who most recently served as an assistant coach for the NAHL’s Bismarck Bobcats.