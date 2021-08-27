Nicholson continues journey as Atlantic Hockey assistant, hired by Mercyhurst ahead of ’21-22 season

Mercyhurst announced Friday the addition of Matt Nicholson to the Lakers’ men’s hockey coaching staff.

“We are all very excited to have Matt join our Mercyhurst hockey family,” Mercyhurst head coach Rick Gotkin said in a statement. “He brings a tremendous amount of experience, working knowledge, and above all professionalism to our team. Having head coaching experience in the North American Hockey League as well as serving on the coaching staffs at Adrian College, Robert Morris University and Niagara University has prepared him very well to make a seamless transition into our program.

“He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge about our players along with a great understanding of the Atlantic Hockey Association. We are all very happy to welcome Matt to Erie and Mercyhurst University.”

Before joining the Purple Eagles, Nicholson served as the head coach of the NAHL’s Amarillo Bulls from 2015 to 2017.

Nicholson played four seasons at Colgate, collecting two goals and 12 points in 123 games.

“With classes starting and the season quickly approaching, I’m looking forward to joining Rick [Gotkin] and Greg [Gardner] and the Mercyhurst staff,” said Nicholson. “I’m excited to dive in and start working with and developing the players.”