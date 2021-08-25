St. Thomas brings aboard former Hamline coach Laylin as new assistant coach for Tommies

St. Thomas has announced the addition of Cory Laylin as a full-time assistant coach as the Tommies prepare for their inaugural Division I season in 2021-22.

Laylin enjoyed a standout career with Minnesota and later played 16 seasons professionally.

He served as head men’s hockey coach at Hamline the last seven seasons, and coached at the high school, college, junior, pro and international level over the last 13 seasons.

“We are excited to have Cory join our Tommie Hockey family,” St. Thomas coach Rico Blasi said in a statement. “His experience at all levels of hockey as a player and coach will be a great asset to our program. He is committed to our culture and the process we’re putting together as we transition into Division I.”

Laylin replaces Stu Bickel on the Tommies staff. Bickel resigned earlier this month to accept a coaching position with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.