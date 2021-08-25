Former Yale, Sacred Heart assistant Kirtland named to same role at Minnesota State

Minnesota State has announced the hiring of assistant coach Paul Kirtland.

Kirtland joins the Mavericks after serving as an assistant coach with Yale in the 2020-21, though Yale did not compete during the season due to COVID.

“We are excited to add Paul Kirtland to our coaching staff,” said Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings in a statement. “He is respected across college hockey and brings an energy and passion to recruiting and player development that our program will benefit from. We welcome Paul and his wife Colleen to the Maverick family.”

“It is an honor to be joining the Maverick hockey family,” added Kirtland. “The tradition of excellence for this program is well-known and I am excited to begin working with the staff and student athletes to contribute to their continued success. I would like to thank athletic director Kevin Buisman and Coach Hastings for affording me this opportunity.”

Kirtland also was a member of coaching staffs with Sacred Heart and Trinity College and is a 2013 graduate of Ohio State where he played for the Buckeyes from 2009 to 2013.