Yale tabs former Denver assistant, Colorado College goalie Howe as new assistant coach

Joe Howe, a goalie at Colorado College who went on to win a national championship on the staff at Denver, has joined the Yale men’s hockey team as an assistant coach.

Howe spent the last three winters at Alaska, where he worked with all three positions as well as the power play for the Nanooks.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the addition of Joe Howe to our coaching team,” Yale head coach Keith Allain said in a news release. “Joe comes to us highly regarded as a teacher and a recruiter, so our current and future student-athletes will benefit immensely from his presence. With our staff of Joe, Billy (Maniscalco) and Peter (Gintoli), we are poised to bring Yale back to the highest levels of college hockey, and I am energized by the challenge ahead of us.”

Prior to UAF, he spent three seasons with Denver, serving as the team’s volunteer assistant coach and goalie coach from August of 2015 through July 2017 before being promoted to the director of hockey operations for the 2017-18 season.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Coach Allain’s staff,” Howe said. “Joining such a prestigious university and hockey program is truly an honor. I look forward to working with such a passionate and driven group to uphold the standards that are expected at Yale.”

Howe played four seasons with Colorado College from 2009 to 2013. He appeared in 119 career games with the Tigers and is currently ranked third in career saves at CC.