North Dakota’s Weatherby forgoes senior year of college hockey, signs NHL deal with Sharks

North Dakota forward Jasper Weatherby will give up his senior season with the Fighting Hawks after signing an entry-level contract Tuesday with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

Weatherby, a fourth-round selection (102nd overall) by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Draft, will report to the club immediately.

“This weekend, we learned that Jasper would be signing a professional contract with the San Jose Sharks,” said North Dakota coach Brad Berry in a statement. “We, of course, want to thank Jasper for his three years at UND as well as being a key part in a group that had a tremendous amount of success especially over his final two seasons. We wish him all the best as he begins his professional career.”

Weatherby appeared in 100 games over his career, scoring 27 goals and adding 20 assists for 47 points and ranking sixth all-time at UND with a .578 faceoff winning percentage. During the 2020-21 season, the Ashland, Ore., native, finished tied for second on UND with 14 goals and fourth with 24 points to help the Fighting Hawks return to the NCAA tournament.

He was named to the NCHC All-Academic Teams in back-to-back years and was one of the conference’s representatives on the College Hockey for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative.