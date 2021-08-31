After reaching fundraising goal, Alaska Anchorage hockey team reinstated for 2022-23 college hockey season

Alaska Anchorage announced Tuesday that the Seawolves hockey program has surpassed its fundraising mark of $3 million, resulting in the team’s reinstatement and paving the way for the team to resume play in the 2022-23 season.

“Thanks to the passionate and determined fundraising efforts of coaches, student-athletes, alumni, boosters, community leaders and corporate donors from across our city, state and nation, UAA Seawolf hockey earned reinstatement,” UAA chancellor Sean Parnell said in a statement. “This is a day to celebrate and express gratitude to our community and to Save Seawolf Hockey supporters for their unwavering commitment.”

Fundraising goals, established in September 2020 by the University of Alaska Board of Regents, provided an opportunity for the hockey program to earn reinstatement by securing private funding equivalent to two years of team operating expenses by Aug. 30, 2021. The current total raised behind the Save Seawolf Hockey effort is more than $3.1 million.

“Today is about much more than dollars raised — it’s about hope restored and dreams realized,” said UAA director of athletics Greg Myford. “While the financial support is important and necessary, our community of supporters refused to let the vision for Seawolf hockey fade. A mighty thank you to all who contributed to this day.”

Moving forward, UAA Athletics will partner with the Seawolf 5th Line, a newly-named organization of community supporters and fans, to plan and execute multiple aspects of the team’s operations, including continued fundraising support and outreach to grow the UAA hockey fan base.

Additionally, the program anticipates active outreach on campus so that students can benefit from hands-on experience in the team’s growth and success.

As established previously, UAA hockey will not compete in the coming 2021-22 season, but is planning to resume play for the 2022-23 campaign.